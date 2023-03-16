Seven American Cops Charged with Murder of Kenyan-born Man

Tuesday saw the arrest and second-degree murder charges preferred against seven sheriff’s deputies in central Virginia, USA, following the death of a Kenyan man who, according to the prosecution, was “smothered” to death while in custody.

Ivor Otieno passed away on March 6 while being sent to a state mental health facility after being moved from a Henrico County jail, said Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s lawyer Ann Cabell Baskervill.

The bereaved family’s lawyer Mark Krudys told CNN that they moved to America when the deceased was only 4 years old.

The 28-year-old had been on mental illness medication but did not have access to the medication while in custody, Krudys said.

The court on Wednesday heard that the deceased was handcuffed and nailed to the ground by the seven accused persons for 12 minutes.

“He died of asphyxia due to being smothered,” said Baskervill, adding that the incident was captured on tape.

“The video is 12 minutes long and shows deliberate and cruel treatment.”

Krudys said, “The public, and experienced mental health professionals alike, will be deeply disturbed when the facts of this case are fully made known.”

The seven deputies who surrendered to the police on Tuesday have been identified as Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield.

They are set to appear before a grand jury on March 21.

