Seth Mahiga, Atheists In Kenya Secretary Resigns After “Finding Jesus”

Atheists in Kenya Secretary, Seth Mahiga resigned on the evening of Saturday, May 29, 2021, after finding Jesus.

Through a statement on Twitter by Atheists of Kenya president Harrison Mumia, it was disclosed that Mahiga was no longer interested in promoting Atheism in Kenya as he had found Christ.

“Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya. We wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ,” Harrison Mumia said.

Mumia further thanked Mahiga for having served the society with dedication and wished him all the best in his new endeavors.

This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society. Seth's reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya. — pic.twitter.com/G7sCCbytv2 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) May 29, 2021

It's a sad day for the Atheists In Kenya Society. Our secretary, Seth Mahiga has resigned saying he's found Jesus. Lol! — HARRISON MUMIA (@harrisonmumia) May 29, 2021

Last year, in a rare incident, Atheists of Kenya Society weighed in on an issue where 17 students of Kabianga High School in Kericho County were suspended for refusing to sit for exams on Saturday.

The Atheists society demanded that the students be reinstated within seven days or file a suit against the school.

“Religious freedoms must be protected. The cultural majority should be prevented from denying others freedom of worship and belief,” the society president Harrison Mumia said in a letter to the school dated January 21.

