List Of Services You’ll Be Denied For Being Unvaccinated Against Covid-19

The government has announced the denial of some services to persons without proof of the Covid-19 vaccine during the festive period.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the move is aimed at keeping infection rates lower and avoiding another economic recess as experienced in 2020.

The government has given the deadline of December 21, 2021 for the unvaccinated to get the jab or else be denied all in-person government services.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to KRA services, Education, Immigration services, hospital and prison visitation NTSA (National Transport Services Authority) and port services among others,” he said.

A covid-19 vaccine will now be ranked at the same level as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) when in need of government services.

The development means that the majority of the Kenyan population (over 90 percent) will not be able to access services such as registration of land titles, approval of development plans, transfer and licensing of motor vehicles, and registration of business names and companies.

The unvaccinated will also not be able to get other services such as underwriting of insurance policies, customs clearing, and forwarding, and payment of deposits for power connections.

Worse still, they will not be able to get government tenders or even open bank accounts.

The requirement will also extend to the transport industry, a move that could result to an automatic lockdown for the majority of the population.

“I want to let Kenyans know that next month drivers and boda boda riders will be required to ask that you show proof of being vaccinated before you can travel,” Mr Kagwe said.

Currently, only 8.8 percent of the adult population is fully immunised against Covid-19.

