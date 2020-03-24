in NEWS, TECH

Services That Can Be Accessed Via Safaricom’s Chatbot Zuri

Recently, Safaricom moved its chatbot Zuri to Whatsapp in addition to the existing Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

Zuri is an automated machine customer care agent that helps subscribers to access common services such as marketing messages management, chargeable SMS services deactivation, get PUK  and M-PESA reversal.

Zuri can also be used in buying data bundles, airtime top up, managing Safaricom home internet, getting usage statement and M-PESA Statement.

How to use Zuri

  • Save +254 722 000100 on your contact list as “Safaricom Zuri”
  • Open your WhatsApp and start a new chat
  • Select Safaricom Zuri from your list
  • Send the word “Start” to begin using the bot

The chatbot utilises the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on machines to ‘behave’ like human being through machine learning.

Typically, Zuri responds in real time saving you the long time you spend waiting to speak to a customer care agent.

Zuri is also available 24/7 to enhance your Safaricom experience.

“Zuri enables you to interact with Safaricom easily, ensuring you are always connected,” Safaricom says on their website.

On Facebook, one can access Zuri by visiting the Safaricom Zuri Page, like it and initiate a chat.

On Telegram, the services can be accessed through t.me/safaricomchatbot.

