Serial Shoplifter Admits to Stealing Cooking Oil Worth Sh104,000 from Carrefour

A serial shoplifter has admitted to stealing cooking oil at the Carrefour, Village Market outlet.

Patrick Angote Andayi pleaded guilty to charges of stealing 57 jerricans of five-liter vegetable cooking oil worth Sh104,404 on various occasions between June 5 and June 18.

Andayi was detained inside the supermarket after security personnel set up a trap.

After conducting an assessment, the supermarket’s security compliance officer discovered that some items were missing from the shelves.

He went over the surveillance footage where Andayi is said to have been seen on different days going through the shelves where the cooking oils are stored.

On the fateful day, the suspect shopped and then paid for some of the items, as was norm.

But when he was asked to hand over his bag so that security officers could inspect it, he unsuccessfully tried to flee.

The bag contained two five-litre jerricans of cooking oil. He was turned over to the police, who took him to Gigiri police station.

A search at his Ruaka home led to the discovery of items which were accounted for.

Later, Andayi took police to a local store where he had sold a five-liter jerrican of cooking oil.

Appearing before Kibera Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi, the suspect entered a guilty plea.

The case will be heard on August 2 when the exhibits will be admitted into evidence.

