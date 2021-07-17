Wanted Serial Killer Evans Wanjala Confesses to Defiling, Killing Five Minors within Moi’s Bridge

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested Evans Juma Wanjala, a wanted serial killer said to have brutally murdered five girls after assaulting and defiling them.

In a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that the said suspect procured the murders between December 31, 2019 and June 15, 2021.

The girls were aged between 10-15 years with the suspect said to have lured them within different locations within Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu county.

“In a chilling confession by the killer who took detectives on a re-enactment of how he executed his ghastly missions, he gave a blow-by-blow account of how he took away the lives of Linda Cherono, 13, Mary Elusa, 14, Grace Njeri, 12, Stacy Nabiso, 10 and Lucy Wanjiru, 15,” the DCI said.

Read: 20-year-old Masten Wanjala Admits To Kidnapping, Executing Two Minors In Kabete

One of the victims, Linda Cherono had gone missing on June 15, 2021 only for her decomposing body to be found at Bahariri Dam.

in gunny-bags covered with vegetables and left to rot away in the bushes. During the re-enactment, Homicide detectives augmented by their Scenes of Crime, and Photographic & Acoustics counterparts, documented forensically each of the five murder scenes, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 17, 2021

Further reports indicate that Juma is a habitual offender with several warrants of arrests issued against him.

For instance, on diverse dates in 2018, he reportedly defiled two minors in Kibwezi and upon being arraigned in court was released on bond.

He thus went into hiding prompting a warrant of arrest issued by the Makindu Law Courts.

Juma is currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu