Serial Fraudster Gordwins Agutu Arrested For Attempting To Swindle Kiambu Businessman

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two suspected serial fraudsters linked to yet another incident in Kiambu County.

The suspects masquerading as Anti Corruption officials were arrested on Wednesday, after they stormed into the offices of one Isaac Wandere, purportedly to investigate a land fraud case.

Led by Gordwins Agutu, a serial fraudster who has had previous run-ins with the law, the two were arrested after they gained entry into the WanderJoy Party headquarters along Kiambu road and began harassing its proprietor demanding for a bribe to allegedly go slow on a land fraud case against him.

According to the DCI, the suspects, who were driving two Range Rover vehicles fitted with strobe lights and well-built men hanging precariously on the vehicles’ doors, forcefully gained entry into the premises causing a scene that left workers scared stiff.

Serial Fraudsters Behind Bars Two suspects masquerading as Anti Corruption officials are currently in police custody, after they stormed into the offices of one Isaac Wandere, a day ago purportedly to investigate a land fraud case. pic.twitter.com/xL8ol7UYdp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 3, 2022

Read: Gordwins Agutu: Fraudster Or A True Hero? What We Know About Him

Apparently, the self-styled anti-graft director and his accomplice David Mburu, who introduced himself as the anti-corruption deputy director, went straight to Wandere’s office and made their demands without blinking an eye.

Detectives based at DCI headquarters got wind of the incident and immediately rushed to the premises, two kilometres away.

“Immediately after they arrived, the men who had accompanied Agutu and sealed off the compound posing as VVIP security detail while flashing walkie talkies, scampered for dear life leaving their master and his deputy in the hands of our sleuths,” said DCI.

Agutu has been arrested severally for fraudulent dealings.

Read Also: CEO In Covid-19 Millionaires Exposé Gordwins Agutu Arrested For Impersonating EACC, KRA Officers

He was among three suspects arrested in October 2020 after allegedly abducting the Director of Hi-tech Enterprise while personating officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The suspects allegedly demanded a Ksh2 million bribe from the victim to stop pursuing an alleged tax evasion case involving his firm.

He was also a guest of the state in September 2017 after being busted masquerading as a Senior Superintendent of Police attached to the Criminal Investigations Department.

In his possession were two other employment cards, all indicating that he held senior management positions at KRA and Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

While masquerading as a surveillance officer in the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the suspect is alleged to have closed down several hospitals for allegedly not meeting certain regulatory requirements.

Read Also: DCI Launches Hunt For Dickson Kimani Kamau, ‘Director’ Wanted Over Fraudulent Deals

In yet another incident, Agutu and his gang on January 26, 2022, visited Sidai Oleng club along Kiambu road and attempted to abduct its owner John Ngugi, over undisclosed investigative cases that he was conducting against him, DCI said.

“The suspect operates in hired top-of-the range Toyota prados, which often use the wrong side of the road with strobe lights flashing on their rooftops and a siren blaring for other vehicles to give him way for his next mission,” DCI added.

Detectives have been granted custodial orders to detain the suspect until Monday next week, when the suspect will take plea.

“Any person who may have fallen victim to the suspect’s tricks is urged to report to the DCI headquarters Serious Crimes Unit to file their reports. #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...