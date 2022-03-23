Serial Fraudster Posing As Senior Gov’t Procurement Officer David Ambuku Arrested

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested a serial fraudster, David Ambuku aka General who has been posing as a senior government procurement officer.

Ambuku is said to have defrauded Kenyans and foreigners millions of shillings while posing as a senior procurement officer in various government ministries.

In a series of tweets by the DCI, Ambuku is said to manufacture fraudulent tender documents and local purchase orders before convincing bidders and potential suppliers that he will award them lucrative contracts.

In one incidence, he conspired to defraud two merchants Sh47.3 million using forged tender documents for ministries of Interior and Labour.

“The con, who is a director of Kemoma ventures and several other companies working with crooked officials in government ministries and state departments, secures access to their well-furnished offices and boardrooms where he conducts his business unperturbed,” the DCI said.

In yet another incident, a Chinese citizen lost Sh26 million after being ushered to a meeting with the self-proclaimed ‘procurement officer’ at a boardroom in the Ministry of Labour headquarters.

Detectives further revealed that Ambuku has over 10 pending cases in different courts although he has been dodging them.

He will be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts today with the DCI appealing to anyone who has fallen victim to Ambuku’s theatrics to report to the authorities for action to be taken.

“Any person who has fallen victim to Ambuku’s machinations is asked to report to the Economic Crimes unit at DCI headquarters or dial the DCI anonymous toll-free number 0800 722 203 to file their report,” the DCI added.

