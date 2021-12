Sergio Aguero is expected on stage at the Nou Camp shortly.

The former Manchester City striker, 33, has only made five appearances for the Catalans since arriving and was forced off in his most recent with chest pains and breathing difficulties.

After a career spanning 427 goals in 786 games, he is expected to announce his retirement from the game.

More to follow…

