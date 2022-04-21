Sporting Stars Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton Join Bid To Buy Chelsea

Tennis legend Serena Williams and F1 hero Lewis Hamilton are the latest the join the race to buy Chelsea FC in a joint bid.

The two have reportedly raised a total of Ksh 3 billion for the bid.

Broughton consortium led by former Liverpool chairman and includes World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe and a host of wealthy individuals is also bidding.

Private equity veterans Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own sport teams including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, are also backing Broughton’s bid.

Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC, which will make its debut in the National Women’s Soccer League later this month.

Final bids for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich amid sanctions being imposed on the oligarch by the British government after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were submitted earlier this month.

Others on the shortlist to buy the Premier League club are L.A. Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

