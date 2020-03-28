Serena Hotel Closes Up Shop Until June Over Coronavirus

Serena Group of Hotels has closed up shop temporarily over deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press statement, the hotel managing director said they valued their employees and clients lives more hence the decision to suspend operations.

He also noted that never in the company’s 40 years of existence has something had this sought of impact on the hospitality industry.

“As we navigate this unprecedented crisis and build on the company’s resilience and adaptability , whilst keeping destination Kenya and Tanzania in the minds of the business and leisure source markets, it is with a ‘heavy heart’ that we advise that the Serena Lodges and Camps will temporarily cease operations until 15 June 2020,” the statement dated March 27 read in part.

Serena Hotel has closed all its 10 branches in Kenya and Tanzania.

There are five Serenea Lodges and Camps in Kenya; Amboseli, Kilaguni, Mara, Serena Mountain and Lake Elementaita.

In Tanzania, they are; Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro, Serengeti, Kirawira and Mbuzi Mawe Serena Camps.

Also closing its doors is DusitD2, which issued a notice of closure this week.

As a result, 250 Kenyans were rendered jobless.

Suffering the same fate was Weston Hotel, Ole Sereni, Tribe Hotel, White Rhino, among others.

The government has since ordered the closure of bars and night clubs while restaurants get to keep their doors open but for take away services only.

On Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 38.

Nairobi County leads with 28 cases.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 622,038, 137,315 recoveries and 28,794 fatalities.

