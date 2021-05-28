Senior Treasury Official in Trouble as EACC Goes for Sh46.4 Million Property

A senior official at the National Treasury risks losing his assets worth millions after the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) flagged them as having been acquired illegally.

Charles Muia Mutiso, deputy director in charge of external resources at the Treasury, EACC says, failed to satisfactorily explain their source.

The assets include a lavish car and prime parcels of land worth Sh46.44 million.

The Star reports that the anti-graft body wants Mutiso compelled to surrender the assets to the state.

In court documents, the commission argues that Mutiso acquired the assets through corrupt and illicit means.

“The commission established that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the respondent was, during the period he acquired the assets, engaged in corrupt conduct and economic crime,” EACC said in documents filed in court on May 3 seeking orders to attach the properties.

The commission through its advocate Rosslyne Murugi said Mutiso, who only earned an average net monthly salary of Sh118, 691, amassed massive wealth within five years of his employment.

The state officer, the court was told, accumulated cash amounting to Sh21.17 million in five bank accounts held in his name between April 1, 2015, and April 1, 2020.

Three accounts are held with Absa bank and the remaining two are held with Co-operative and KCB banks.

“Other than his salary from the National Treasury and Planning where he is employed, the respondent during the material period received through his said bank accounts numerous unexplained inward remittances, EFTs and cash deposits,” the documents read.

The commission detailed that within the five-year period, the accused received Sh522, 087 through one of his bank accounts.

Sh16.40 million was deposited in yet another account. The third account received Sh20.19 million.

Properties acquired by Mutiso during the said period include two parcels of land in Matungulu, Machakos County valued at Sh13.50 million. He also bought a Toyota S Wagon – KCH 393M worth Sh2.4 million.

“The commission seeks for orders declaring the accumulated unexplained assets valued at Sh46.44 million as unexplained,” the commission added.

“Further, the commission seeks that the respondent be ordered to forfeit assets or pay the said sum to the government of Kenya,” EACC sought.

In his defense when he appeared before the commission, the accused, EACC says, claimed he earned the income from farming, electronic business, dividends, family business and rental income yet information obtained from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) shows that he had declared employment as his only source of income between 2016 and 2019.

“Investigations by the commission established that respondent was dishonest in declaring his income and assets with the public service commission as he concealed houses and rental income,” the documents read.

