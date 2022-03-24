Senior Telco Manager Accused of Keeping Child Away from Extended Family Following Mother’s Death

A senior telco manager has been accused of keeping a child away from the extended family following the mother’s demise.

In details revealed to Kahawa Tungu, Paul Kaberia working as a manager at Safaricom and based in Mulolongo is accused of keeping baby Arella Faraja Kendi from the family after the mother, Christine Kajuju passed on.

Apparently, Kaberia and Christine met in Murang’a when she was a sales representative for OPPO. They started a relationship that later blossomed and they were blessed with a baby girl in November 2021.

The Safaricom senior manager was reportedly introduced to Christine’s family as the husband and plans were reportedly underway to have the man pay dowry in a bid to solidify their union.

Christine is said to have passed on under unclear circumstances with Kaberia refusing to bury her claiming they were not legally married.

“Paul Kaberia later notified us that it was shameful for him to bury Christine because she wasn’t his wife known to the public domain but just a mere girlfriend. He further argued that the public knows that he divorced his wife who stays in the USA and he only lives with his son,” a family member stated through a Facebook post.

According to the family, despite Kaberia refusing to bury the mother of his child and wanting nothing to do with the burial plans and expenses, he later showed up at the girl’s home and demanded to take his child with him.

The family now says efforts to see the three-month-old child have been sabotaged by Kaberia as he does not want anything to do with Christine’s family.

They want the manager to release the child to them adding that the child was left under their care following Christine’s death.

Christine’s brother, Martin Mugambi further accuses Kaberia of threats and intimidation.

“Our lives and that of the baby Ariella Faraja Kendi are in danger because we have already received threats from Paul Kaberia,” he added.

