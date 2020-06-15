Senior Samburu County Officials Arrested In Connection With Ksh8.4 Million Scandal

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested senior county officials of the County Government of Samburu for alleged embezzlement of public funds in the award of a tender worth Ksh8.4 million.

Among those arrested include the chief officer for Agriculture Mr Reuben Lemunyete Maruben, Finance Chief Officer Mr Daniel Nakuo Lanolkirina and Head of Procurement Mr Geoffrey Kitewan Marun.

In a statement, EACC said that the tender was illegally awarded to CMC Motors for the supply of two tractors and two ploughs.

Read: Shabaa Maralal Land Heist: Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Accused Of Grabbing Community Land, Allocating It To Relatives, Politician Friends

“The investigations established that the County Officials fraudulently misrepresented facts in order to influence the award of the tender by purporting to rely on procurement tendering documents of a previous tender contract which was already executed and performed by the said company,” said EACC.

EACC says that it submitted a report of its findings and recommendations thereof to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who ordered for the arrest and prosecution of the officers.

“Upon an independent review of the evidence, the DPP issued consent to apprehend and charge the three suspects with various offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003 for violation of procurement laws,” added EACC.

The suspects will be arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Isiolo on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

