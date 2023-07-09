Senior Police Officer Arrested Over Missing Firearms in Wajir

A senior security officer has been arrested following mysterious disappearance of at least four firearms from a police station.

Detectives in Wajir are holding the Griftu Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for questions after a search for the four missing firearms and ammunition bore no fruits.

The OCS had reported missing of the weapons on July 3 but despite a though search, none had been found five days later.

A report from Griftu Police Station indicated it was initially thought to be a misplacement of the weapons but on further scrutiny the rifles were discovered missing from the station armory.

One G3 rifle Serial number F89936 and three AK47 rifles serial numbers 5501679, 5503607 and 5522034 are reported missing.

At Least 90 rounds of 7.62mm×39 special and 20 rounds of 7.62mm× 51 can also not be accounted for from Griftu Police Station.

According to police, the armory was not broken into and the records at the same station indicated that the missing arms and ammunitions were in the armory.

A thorough search conducted since then within the station and all police posts within the station including a check on the National Police Reservists (NPRs) yielded no fruits.

Griftu Police Station is the headquarters of Wajir West Sub County and it has a Sub County Police Commander (SCPC).

The key to the armory is kept by both the OCS and another officer in-charge of the armory.

Wajir County Criminal Investing team is interrogating the OCS who was picked from the station Thursday morning.

Also arrested is the officer in-charge of the armory at the station.

It is suspected that the missing firearms could have been sold to the al-Shabaab militants wrecking havoc in the region.

Griftu area remains one of terror hotspots in Wajir County.

The area is facing terror related attacks which have in the past month alone seen over 30 people dead.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured. The gang behind the attacks cross from Somalia and launch them amid a campaign to address the issue.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al Shabaab terror group. KDF went to Somalia in October 2011.

