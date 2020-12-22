Senior Police Officer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys In Chogoria

A senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four boys and two young male adults in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi county.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Chief Inspector John Marete, who is the Officer Commanding Police Post (OCPP) at Mitheru in Maara Sub-County, was arrested a few minutes past 12am Tuesday, following a tip off from a member of the public.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the boys aged between 14-15 years and the young adults of 18 and 19 years were rescued and are in safe hands.

“In a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations head & his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house in within Chogoria Township, ” said DCI.

“Shockingly, the perpetrator of this beastly crime is a Chief Inspector of Police, in-charge of a Police Post within Chogoria, who is supposed to safeguard the rights of such victims as a law enforcement officer.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the accused had stayed with the boys.

“The suspect has since been placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment, ” the DCI added.

“We thank the member of the public who provided information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Equally, we appeal to Kenyans to continue making such reports anonymously, through the DCI emergency toll-free line 0800722203, for decisive action by our detectives.”

