Senior Mombasa Cop Robbed of Gun by Thugs on Tuk Tuk

A senior police officer in Mombasa has been robbed of his gun by gangsters who were riding on a Tuk Tuk. The incident is under investigation.

Police reports indicate that the officer was of Senior Superintendant rank. The incident happened around the Loreto Convent area where the officer was reportedly going home before he was blocked by a tuk tuk.

He is said to have gone to inquire why he was being blocked and it was then that one of the occupants in the tuk tuk pointed a pistol at him. The others searched him and robbed his gun with 15 rounds of ammunition.

“He was heading home in his personal car at around 10:20 pm. He was blocked by a Tuk Tuk carrying 3 occupants who forced him to alight from his car to enquire the intention of the occupants. One of the occupants pointed a firearm at him while the two others searched him and, in the process, robbed him of the pistol that was holstered on his waist,” reads part of the police report.

Weighing in on the same, Coast Regional Police Commander Manaseh Musyoka has termed the incident unfortunate while calling on the public to help the authorities with the recovery process of the pistol.

In a similar account of events early this month, a traffic police officer fell victim to thugs notorious for robbing members of the public in the streets of Nairobi.

In a daring incident caught on CCTV cameras on Monday, August 30, a man on a motorbike snatched a police officer’s phone at a Shell Petrol Station along the busy Kangundo Road at around 10:09 am.

In the 45-second footage shared on social media, the man in uniform was seen busy chatting on his phone beside a police bus when the rider, who posed as a boda boda operator waiting for a client a few metres away, approached and snatched the gadget before speeding off.

Such incidents are common in Nairobi lately with Kenyans calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to beef up security in the city. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

