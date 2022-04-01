Senior Magistrate Arrested After Being Busted With Teenage Girl At A Bomet Lodging

A Senior Principal Magistrate is cooling his heels in police cells over an alleged defilement incident in Bomet.

The judicial officer stationed at a court in Kisii was arrested on Thursday night after being busted with a 17-year-old girl at a lodging at Kaplong Centre.

Bomet County police commander Esther Seroney confirmed the incident on Friday morning saying investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“I can confirm that he is in our custody and investigations have begun,” she said.

Seroney said the officer will be arraigned in court to answer defilement charges once investigations are complete.

“We are carrying out investigations to ascertain the allegations,” she added.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are said to have raided the lodging after a tip-off from one of the managers at a restaurant in Kaplong.

The police were informed that a male customer, in the company of a minor, had booked a room at the facility.

The magistrate left the keys to the said room at the counter and continued to take drinks at the bar.

At around 11 pm, the customer was seen heading to the room with the minor.

“He alerted the police who rushed to the said lodging,” the police report reads in part.

Police who responded to the scene found the suspect in his motor vehicle at the parking yard in the company of the teen.

He was immediately arrested and escorted to a local police station for grilling and the minor booked as a child in need of protection.

Both the suspect and the minor are scheduled for a medical examination at Kapkatet hospital today.

