Senior KWS Officer Ambushed, Murdered by Unknown Assailants

A senior official from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been ambushed and murdered by unknown assailants along the Meru-Nanyuki road.

This has been confirmed by the agency adding that the official, Bajila Kofa was the Nyeri company commander at KWS Aberdare.

Reports indicate that Koga was on his way home after dropping his children at school. It was then that unknown assailants in another vehicle overtook and ambushed him outside the Meru Polytechnic and sprayed his car with bullets.

Read: KWS Officers Find 6 Bodies Dumped At Tsavo West National Park

Authorities have revealed that he suffered multiple gun wounds and his car had been sprayed with over 30 bullets.

Earlier reports by Imenti North police boss, Alexander Makau had mistaken the senior official for a criminal who had been executed by his rivals or business partners. However, this has been quickly refuted following the statement by KWS.

It is also alleged that a gun with bullets was recovered in the victim’s vehicle.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...