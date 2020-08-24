Senior KTDA Managers Summoned By DCI Over Multi-million Scandal

Senior Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) managers have been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements over misappropriation of funds.

This comes after farmers complained of the loss of hundreds of millions that was paid as legal fees to some law firms.

In the letters summoning the officials, the managers have been asked to assist the detectives who are “investigating a case of conspiracy to defraud…which I have reasons to believe that you (have) information which can assist me in my investigations.”

Among those summoned include the CEO Mr Lerionka Tiampati, company secretary Dr John Omanga, head of procurement Mr Brown Kanampiu, head of finance Mr Simeon Rugut and Mr Lincoln Munyao, the head of audit.

The officials, who their lawyer have vowed not to honour the summons, have been asked to submit audits of its lawsuits and documents relating to its retained lawyers.

Read: Impunity Rocks KTDA As DCI Sleuths Train Guns On Agency’s Top Management

“Our client only answers to its shareholders and no other person. As a private company, our client’s matters relating to its legal affairs, inclusive of law suits and lawyers retained in those law suits, remains a private company affair,” the company lawyer James Ochieng Oduol told DCI boss George Kinoti.

“The DCI has no jurisdiction whatsoever or at all, to seek that our client does account to your goodselves on its legal affairs, including disclosure of its lawyers and related documents,” added Oduol.

Among that received millions from the firm include Ngatia & Associates that represented the tea factories managed by KTDA Management Services, G&A Advocates that represented KTDA Holdings and Management Services, Millimo Muthomi and Company Advocates for KTDA Holdings and Iseme Kamau & Maema for representing KTDA Power Company Ltd.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu