Senior Kisumu County Officials Lose Valuables to Mombasa Beauties after Drinks Spiked

Senior officials from the county government of Kisumu are the latest victims of a gang of women notorious for spiking drinks in entertainment joints in Nyali, Mombasa.

The three include officials at the physical planning department in Kisumu and a Member of County Assembly (MCA).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims were found unconscious on Saturday morning at Shikara apartments where they had booked themselves for a working holiday.

Also found with the men was one of the beauties who apparently passed out after she unknowingly took a drink that she had laced with a stupefying substance popularly known as “Mchele”.

Police said the woman and her gang, that frequents the joint, had earlier been invited for drinks by the officials at the popular Masai beach restaurant along the pristine coastal beaches.

” (They) were enjoying their drinks at the popular Masai beach restaurant along the pristine coastal beaches, when a bevy of scantily dressed beauties approached their table. Wowed by their stunning looks, they beckoned the ladies to join their table. Little did they know that they were inviting a pack of wolves whose mission wasn’t having fun, but hunting for easy prey to steal from, ” DCI said.

After several rounds of drinks, the ladies accompanied the men to their rooms at around 3am Saturday to crown the romantic night with some intimate moments.

“They excitedly staggered from the bar for their rooms with more drinks,” DCI said.

The county officials would later be found unconscious in their rooms by their colleagues. Their valuables including laptops, mobile phones and othe items were missing.

“Also found reeling from the effects of her own dose was Leah Mwenja, who had unknowingly taken a drink she had spiked with ‘Mchele’,” DCI said adding that the woman’s accomplices escaped after realizing she had passed out.

They were rushed to Coast General Hospital for medical attention. Doctors say the victims are out of danger.

Meanwhile, detectives based in Nyali are currently interrogating the 31-year-old suspect on the whereabouts of her partners in crime in a bid to recover the valuables stolen from the county officials.

Thankfully, doctors based at coast general hospital who treated the trio, have declared them to be out of danger. #FichuakwaDCI 0800722203. Usiogope! — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 10, 2021

