Senior Immigration Officer Philip Sitienei Shot Dead In Turkana

Senior Immigration officer Philip Sitienei has been shot dead in Turkana.

Sitienei, 43, was shot severally by two assailants on Sunday, May 9, 2021 while on his routine morning run along Lokichoggio –Nadapal highway, two kilometres from Lokichogio town.

According to area Assistant County Commissioner Kennedy Omollo who confirmed the incident, Sitienei was killed by highly trained assailants who tried to clear all the evidence after killing him.

“The deceased was murdered after assailants ambushed him and shot him several times. We have launched an investigation into the incident,” Omollo said.

“Why would the assailant shoot him and collect the spent cartridges at the scene?” Omollo said.

However, officers investigating the shooting have recovered one spent cartridge.

Sitienei was killed about a kilometre from a military camp.

He was shot on the head, shoulder, and leg.

The body was taken to Lodwar County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

