in NEWS

Senior Government Officials To Take Voluntary Pay Cuts, President and His Deputy To Take 80 Percent Salary Reduction

99 Views

Some of the Cabinet Secretaries in the current government. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed a voluntary reduction of salaries for senior government officials in a bid to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a raft of measures, President Uhuru Kenyatta proposes that his salary and that of his deputy be reduced by 80 percent, while that of Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) be reduced by 30 percent.

Upon agreement, the salary of permanent secretaries will be reduced by 20 percent.

“I call on the other arms of Government and tiers of Government to join us in this national endeavour, by making similar voluntary reductions; which will free-up monies to combat this pandemic,” said President Kenyatta.

Read: Kenya Confirms 3 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1 Patient Recovers From the Virus

All state and government officers with pre-existing conditions or aged 50 years and above have been ordered to take leave/ or work from home. This exclude security sector and essential services employees per public service circular.

The President has also ordered that the Kenya Revenue Authority expedites the payment of all verified VAT refund claims amounting to Ksh10 billion within three weeks; or in the alternative, allow for offsetting of Withholding VAT, in order to improve cash flows for businesses.

In the address, the president announced the recovery of one patient and confirmation of three more case in the country, making the total of infections 28.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

President Uhuru Announces Daily Curfew From 7 Pm To 5 Am Starting Friday