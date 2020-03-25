Senior Government Officials To Take Voluntary Pay Cuts, President and His Deputy To Take 80 Percent Salary Reduction

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed a voluntary reduction of salaries for senior government officials in a bid to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a raft of measures, President Uhuru Kenyatta proposes that his salary and that of his deputy be reduced by 80 percent, while that of Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) be reduced by 30 percent.

Upon agreement, the salary of permanent secretaries will be reduced by 20 percent.

“I call on the other arms of Government and tiers of Government to join us in this national endeavour, by making similar voluntary reductions; which will free-up monies to combat this pandemic,” said President Kenyatta.

All state and government officers with pre-existing conditions or aged 50 years and above have been ordered to take leave/ or work from home. This exclude security sector and essential services employees per public service circular.

The President has also ordered that the Kenya Revenue Authority expedites the payment of all verified VAT refund claims amounting to Ksh10 billion within three weeks; or in the alternative, allow for offsetting of Withholding VAT, in order to improve cash flows for businesses.

In the address, the president announced the recovery of one patient and confirmation of three more case in the country, making the total of infections 28.

