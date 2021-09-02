Senior AP Officer in Siaya Sets Self Ablaze at Home

A senior Administrative Police (AP) officer from Siaya has set himself ablaze at his home, Siaya County commissioner Mohammed Barre has confirmed.

The fire was reported in the morning hours of Thursday although the relevant authorities are yet to establish what caused it.

The fire brigade from Siaya County was deployed to put out the fire with detectives on the scene to determine the cause of the fire that left the officer dead.

” We don’t know what happened. What we know for now is that one of our officers died in the house fire incident. They will tell us what happened, including what might have caused the fire, ” Mr Barre said.

The remains of the officer have been taken to Siaya County referral mortuary hospital with investigations ongoing on the same. A post mortem will be conducted later on.

In yet a different account of events, two police officers have been arrested following the disappearance of exhibits relating to a narcotics case that were held at Garissa Police station.

The 18 rolls of bhang had been seized from a suspected drug dealer on Tuesday, August 3

Garissa Police Station OCS identified Police Constables Akuku David Robert Birundu as the main suspects behind the mysterious disappearance of the exhibits on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers from the station had arrested 25-year-old Joy Mawia Mutua, who was in possession of the drugs that had been carefully concealed in her body. Read Also: Popular Eatery, Sonford Fish and Chips Razed in Night Fire The drugs were recovered and kept as an exhibit. The suspect was placed in custody and later released under unclear circumstances. Yesterday, police escorted her to Garissa Police Station awaiting arraignment after apparently re-arresting her. “But things took a different turn as the two officers could not produce the exhibit to be presented in court,” said DCI. This prompted the officers’ immediate arrest. Police said the suspects will remain in custody pending further action. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

