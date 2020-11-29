in NEWS, SPORTS

Senegal’s World Cup Hero Papa Bouba Diop Is Dead

Bouba Diop
Bouba Diop

Even before the great Diego Maradona is buried, another legend of the beautiful game, Papa Bouba Diop, is dead.

Diop is best remembered for his lone goal which secured Senegal a historic 1-0 win over France in the 2002 World Cup.

According to Dakaractu.com, Diop, 42, passed on in France on Sunday after a long illness.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bouba Diop

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

7 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 711 New Cases
Phibby Otaala

Museveni Power Effect: Uganda’s Envoy To Kenya Refuses To Handover To New Appointee