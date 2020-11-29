Senegal’s World Cup Hero Papa Bouba Diop Is Dead

Even before the great Diego Maradona is buried, another legend of the beautiful game, Papa Bouba Diop, is dead.

Diop is best remembered for his lone goal which secured Senegal a historic 1-0 win over France in the 2002 World Cup.

Papa Bouba Diop's famous goal that sealed Senegal's Teranga Lions a historic win over France in the 2002 World Cup opener, RIP Papa. pic.twitter.com/xap3bSkcW6 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 29, 2020

According to Dakaractu.com, Diop, 42, passed on in France on Sunday after a long illness.

