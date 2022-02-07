in SPORTS

Senegal’s President Macky Sall Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Afcon Win

senegal holiday
President Macky Sall Declares Holiday to Celebrate Afcon Win. [Courtesy]

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team’s win at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The president, who was outside the country, cancelled the last leg of his trip to welcome back the football stars to Senegal on Monday.

President Sall will award the team on Tuesday at the presidential palace, public broadcaster RTS television reported.

Read: Sadio Manè Savours Afcon Trophy

Senegal won their first Afcon final after two previous defeats in finals in 2019 and 2002.

They beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to earn their victory after the final ended goalless following extra time.

AFCON 2021Senegal

