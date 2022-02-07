Senegal’s President Macky Sall Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Afcon Win

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team’s win at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The president, who was outside the country, cancelled the last leg of his trip to welcome back the football stars to Senegal on Monday.

President Sall will award the team on Tuesday at the presidential palace, public broadcaster RTS television reported.

Senegal won their first Afcon final after two previous defeats in finals in 2019 and 2002.

They beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to earn their victory after the final ended goalless following extra time.

