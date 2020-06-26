Senegal Secures Kshs3.6 Billion Funding For Dakar-Diamniadio Sports City Project

Senegal has secured a total of Kshs 3.6 billion towards actualisation of Dakar-Diamniadio Sports City project (DDSC).

West African Development Bank has committed Kshs 1.9 million towards the project, while National Bank for Economic Development has given Kshs 1.7 billion.

“I am delighted with the great confidence that these two major banks in the sub-region are doing to the DDSC project,” said the project promoter Madani Maki Tall.

Located in Diamniadio City within Dakar region, Dakar-Diamniadio Sports City intends to position Sanegal as a leading world-class sports and leisure tourism destination.

DDSC will be a sizeable sports complex equipped with international standard infrastructures.

A one-stop recreational and sports destination for professionals, amateurs and for companies as well.

When complete the complex will also comprise also luxury hotel, a residence building for athletes restaurants and shopping centres.

So far Marriott brand has agreed to be part of the project.

