Senegal Players to Receive Sh9 Million, Land For Winning Afcon

Senegal players have each been rewarded Ksh9 million and a plot in the capital Dakar for winning the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon.

The team was hosted by president Macky Sall on Monday at State House where the promises were made.

The Teranga Lions won their maiden Afcon title after beating record seven time champions Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon.

Read: Senegal’s President Macky Sall Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Afcon Win

Prior to the triumph, Senegal had lost two finals to Cameroon in 2002 and Algeria in 2019.

Heading into the tournament in Cameroon Senegal were not considered favorites but they managed to grow from strength to strength and reach the final.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...