Senegal Players to Receive Sh9 Million, Land For Winning Afcon

senegal players reward
Senegal Players Celebrate Afcon Win on Sunday. [Courtesy]

Senegal players have each been rewarded Ksh9 million and a plot in the capital Dakar for winning the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon.

The team was hosted by president Macky Sall on Monday at State House where the promises were made.

The Teranga Lions won their maiden Afcon title after beating record seven time champions Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon.

Prior to the triumph, Senegal had lost two finals to Cameroon in 2002 and Algeria in 2019.

Heading into the tournament in Cameroon Senegal were not considered favorites but they managed to grow from strength to strength and reach the final.

