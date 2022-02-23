Senegal Inaugurates New Stadium After Afcon Glory

Still basking in the glory of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Senegal have inaugurated a new stadium.

The 50, 000 sitting capacity stadium located some 30 kilometers off the capital, Dakar in Diamniadio in now the second largest sporting facility in the country after Lèopold Sèdar Senghor Stadium in Dakar.

Built over one and a half years by a Turkish company, it cost Senegalese tax payers Ksh30 billion.

Prior to its inauguration, Senegal risked playing all their international games away from home as they did not have any CAF, the continental football body, approved stadium.

Several dignitaries, including host President Marky Sall, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and FIFA, the global football body, president Gianni Infantino graced the opening ceremony which was attended by thousands of fans.

An exhibition match between Senegal Legends and African Legends crowned the evening as it ended 1-1.

