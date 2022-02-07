Senegal Break Afcon Jinx, Wins 33rd Edition

Senegal are the new champions of Africa!

The Teranga Lions beat seven-time champions Egypt on post match penalties to lift the holly grail of African football at Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe on Sunday.

They become the fifteenth nation to lift the coveted.

Senegal had in the last two occasions reached the final but failed to win.

In 2002, they lost to Cameroon on penalties, while in 2019 they went down to Algeria.

Liverpool striker Sadio Manè, who saw his penalty in the first half saved, atoned for the miss by converting the decisive kick.

He was named the player of the tournament with his teammate Edouard Mendy voted the goalkeeper of the showpiece.

Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar took home the golden boot award having scored eight goals.

