Senators Omanga, Malala Among 10 Lawmakers Summoned By NCIC Over By-election Chaos

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned 10 lawmakers over chaos witnessed during Thursday’s by-elections.

Speaking on Saturday, commission chairman Rev Samuel Kobia said the summons are not just about investigating and prosecuting the parties but stopping them from occupying public office.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying office,” he said.

They are; Millicent Omanga, Aisha Jumwa, Faisal Badera, Fred Kapondi, Benjamin Washiali, Charles Were.

Other are; Chris Wamalwa, Cleophas Malala, Gladys Wanga, and John Walukhe.

Kobia added, “We will ensure the purveyors of hate and ethnic contempt are in jail, and as they wait to go to jail, we will put them out of the leadership of this country and ensure they never run again in this country.”

He also noted that the chaos witnessed on Thursday was reminiscent with the period just before the 2007 poll.

“It is unacceptable that Kenyan were treated to abuse, allegations of voter bribery, violence, and an environment full of tensions reminiscent of the period just before the 2007 elections,” he stated.

On Thursday, chaotic events were witnessed in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

In Matungu, two IEBC officials were assaulted. One by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and the other by goons accompanying Malala.

In London Ward, politicians were teargassed by police over voter bribery allegations.

Over in Kabuchai, four legislators – Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei – were arrested for allegedly trying to intimidate voters.

The four Tanga tanga lawmakers allegedly had weapons in their vehicles meant to scare away voters.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati has since warned that no acts of violence will be tolerated in the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election.

“IEBC takes this earliest opportunity to sternly warn politicians and members of public that no acts of violence will be tolerated,” he said.

“IEBC is deeply concerned by the growing trend of lawlessness and violence witnessed, if not properly checked, is likely to threaten National Security as the Country heads towards the 2022 General Election.”

