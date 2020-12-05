Senators In Twitter Spat Over Sonko’s Impeachment

Senators are in a Twitter Spat over Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment ahead of Tuesday’s special sitting.

The debate that has turned out to be an exchange of words among senators has exposed a drift on the lines of pro and anti-handshake legislators.

Following Sonko’s impeachment that saw 88 MCAs out of 122 support the ouster motion, Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is set to gazette a special sitting of the members on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Majority leader Samuel Poghisio or his Minority counterpart James Orengo is expected to petition the speaker. They need the support of at least 15 senators, to therefore gazette the special sitting.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen, Ledama Olekina, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Aaron Cheruiyot and Johnson Sakaja have taken to Twitter to express their views as well as instigate the possible outcomes of the debate.

According to Murkomen, he likened Sonko’s impeachment to that of Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, terming it as state Sponsored.

“Governor Sonko impeachment mirrors (ex-Kiambu Governor) [Ferdinand] Waititu’s. It is state-sponsored,” he posted.

Gov.Sonko impeachment mirrors Waititu’s. It is state sponsored. 2/3 threshold not achieved. Fraudulent figures announced. Impeachment is procured by force. Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on Senate Orengo&Mutula with a call from above can do anything — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 3, 2020

One of my proudest moments in the Senate was the day I opposed the impeachment Gov.Waititu. It’s important to always do the right thing in and out of season. You may not like Waititu or Sonko but rule of law is important. https://t.co/UE8qbIPDGw — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 3, 2020

Makueni County Senator Mutula Kilonzo did not waste time labeling Murkomen a siren.

Mutula and Orengo again . You have become a siren — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) December 3, 2020

Tell you friend not to drag my name into his tweets . Nimetulia kwa tent yangu — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) December 4, 2020

Senator Ledama on the other hand backed up Murkomen questioning why Sonko’s impeachment has to be done terming it harassment.

“Why now? Let Mike Sonko be free to carry put his constitutional mandate! It is wrong to harass an elected leader when he questions the legality of any action,”

So Mary Jane visited City Hall today and electronically voted to impeach @MikeSonko ? We wait to see if the UN was right as I have always stated that Mary Jane is a good friend! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) December 3, 2020

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja however tried to calm issues by calling on his colleagues to stop the fight.

Wacheni — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) December 4, 2020

The numbers game begins.

Sonko has shown us videos of his 57 MCAs, The speaker says 88 voted in support.

From the Waititu experience, @MikeSonko should seek justice in the courts.

If it gets to the floor of the senate….Shamba la wanyama… — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) December 3, 2020

Yesterday, Sonko suffered a major blow as in a ruling by Justice George Odunga, orders sought by Sonko to suspend his prosecution in Sh357 million corruption case were declined.

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, Sonko wanted the prosecution of his case stopped awaiting the determination he was seeking to have it declared prejudicial.

“That division is competent enough to refer the matter to the Chief Justice as sought as well as determine whether the judges mentioned can excuse themselves from hearing the matter,” Justice Odunga ruled.

