Senator Wamatangi Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Siring Child With Former House Help

Kiambu Senator Paul Kimani Njoroge alias Wamatangi has been sued by his former domestic worker, Winfred Wangui Kimani for neglecting their daughter.

The legislator, Winfred said, defiled her in his home on July 18 at around noon after which she conceived and gave birth to their daughter, Lisa Wanjiku, on April 23, 2007.

In a sworn affidavit filed in the Children’s Court in Nairobi in 2014, Wamatangi threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police. She consequently quit her job.

“When I ask for child support, he erratically sends a sum of Sh3,000, which he sends after a long time and when he is pushed. I am jobless,” she said.

According to the plaintiff, the Senator has only seen their child twice; when she was two months and towards the end of 2007.

“He came home to see my mother with Sh.20, 000 and promised to pay for his daughter’s upkeep,” Winfred further states.

The politician has apparently since the child’s birth, sent Sh.70,000 for her upkeep but has refused to pay Sh.75,000 for her monthly upkeep.

“The plaintiff avers that the defendant has a legal obligation to maintain his daughter in the following manners: Sh.20,000 for school fees, an equal amount for house rent, Sh.15,000 in medical care fee and Sh.20,000 in clothing and miscellaneous expenses. The total expenses comes to Sh.75,000,” Winfred says in another sworn affidavit.

The mother of one also claims that the Jubilee Senator was ordered by court to take a DNA test on May 28, but did not avail himself.

“This is to confirm that Ms Winfred Wangui Kimani presented herself to the Government Chemist on 28th day of May at 9:30am for DNA sampling. However the sampling could not proceed as the other party, Paul Kimani Njoroge alias Wamatangi, had not availed himself by 3pm,” a letter from the Ministry of Health to the Children’s Court signed by government chemist AW Nderitu reads.

But Winfred, 32, says that she’s tired of fighting a losing battle. In fact, she claims, lawyers keep on leaving her high and dry and her case file keeps on getting lost.

Her case has been before four magistrates who have also dropped the case after a while.

In March 2018, she approached Kenya Human Rights Commission for help and was referred to Fida who filed a new case at Kiambu Children’s Court on June 19.

But the case did not take off as scheduled (Tuesday 26, June 2018) because her file once again, went missing.

On his part, Wamatangi denies knowing the complainant, having sired a child with her and having had intercourse with her.

“I am not the biological father to the minor herein, I have never seen the minor and I do not know of her existence,” the senator said.

He further accuses her of being an extortionist, out to tarnish his name.

“I have never employed the plaintiff. Her allegations are malicious and unwarranted and only meant to embarrass and cause me injury and damage,” he says in a sworn affidavit.

