Senator Susan Kihika Asks President Kenyatta To Fire Kinoti Over 2007/8 PEV Remarks

Lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday continued to condemn the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over his recent remarks on the 2007-2008 Post-Election Violence (PEV).

Speaking in Nakuru County, the legislators who accompanied Ruto to the funeral service of Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri’s mother, Edith Ngunjiri, accused the DCI boss of being used to divide Kenyans.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Kinoti for lacking decency in handling the matter.

“Mr President, rebuking Kinoti is not enough. You need to fire him as an example to the civil servant in this country so that they would know that we have zero tolerance to the people trying to take the country back to 2007/2008,” she said.

She was referring to the president’s recent warning to Kinoti not to reopen PEV cases.

In his address on November 25 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) during the launch of the collection of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the Head of State noted that the process amounted to “reopening of old wounds”.

Senator Kihika said Kinoti could have already been kicked out of office if Kenya could be believing in “decency”. She added that the top detective could be used to plant evidence.

“Kinoti would either already have been fired or like a decent human being, he would already resign. A man like that with no credibility should not be leading investigations in this country,” she said.

On his part, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua asked Kinoti to tread carefully especially on such sensitive matters that could destabilize the country.

“You have a lot of work to do, start with the people who stole the funds meant for coronavirus fight, before interfering with the existing peace,” Gachagua said.

Kinoti had on November 23 hosted victims of the 2007-2008 violence at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi and vowed to ensure they get justice.

But the remarks elicited an angry reaction from a section of Kenyans who accused him of being used to stop Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

A day later, he issued a statement indicating that his office had no intention of revisiting closed PEV cases but focus on newly reported complaints “of fear and apprehension by members of the public who feel that their lives and property are in imminent danger.”

Ruto and President Kenyatta were among six Kenyans who were charged at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, with instigating the 2007-2008 violence that left at least 1,200 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

However, the crimes against humanity cases against the accused were dropped between 2014 and 2016 for lack of sufficient evidence.

