Senator Sakaja Says He Won’t Step Down For Anyone in Nairobi Governor Contest

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has joined the race for the city’s governor position.

Speaking to a local publication on Tuesday, Sakaja declared that he won’t step down in favor of anyone in the polls scheduled for August 8, 2022.

In 2017, the first-time senator had also declared bid for the top county job but shelved his ambitions in favor of former Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Sonko won the seat on the Jubilee party ticket but was kicked out in December last year in a successful impeachment process initiated by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Sakaja indicated that he arrived at the decision after extensive consultation. He exuded confidence that he will clinch the seat.

“There are two types of leaders. Those who want to lead and those who the people want to lead them. I have been on a political journey not just for positions but for what I believe we can achieve as a city. Switching to senator did not change my dreams for this city or my vision for a working capital that is global hub. I still have those dreams,” Sakaja said.

“I have been listening to a lot of people who even then were not in support but now say we need somebody like you who has been in this city and has seen all these levels of leadership, knows the entire city and so this is the direction I am heading to; to serve the people of Nairobi in the position of governor with a proper vision of what we want to achieve in the next 10 years.”

The former nominated Member of the National Assembly said the position of senator had given him an opportunity to legislate and pass laws that have been beneficial to the county and it is now time for him to implement them.

“You trust somebody with something small and see what they are able to do with it. In the last two terms I have been in parliament. I have been rated the best performing Senator by Mzalendo in terms if interventions, I have the highest number of Bills and legislation in both Houses that is why I was honored by the President with the Chief of Burning Spear,” the lawmaker added.

With Sakaja’s declaration, the number of candidates eyeing the governor seat in Nairobi has risen to three. The other aspirants are Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Wanyonyi is seeking to vie for the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket while Wanjiru is eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

