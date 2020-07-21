Senator Sakaja To Pay Sh15,000 Fine Or Serve Three Months In Prison For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday pleaded guilty to flouting COVID-19 rules.

The legislator was fined Sh15,000 or spend three months behind bars.

Court noted that the Nairobi lawmaker was a first time offender.

Appearing before chief magistrate Roselyne Onganyo, the senator through his lawyer John Khaminwa said he was remorseful.

“He was at Kilimani Police Station on Monday and directly admitted that he had committed an offence. He heavily apologised to the entire nation. It is commendable of a leader to apologise.

“As a senator he has to meet people and talk to people on various matters including Coronavirus,” lawyer Khaminwa told the court.

Sakaja was arrested on Saturday morning alongside three others who were found drinking outside Ladies Lounge past curfew hours.

He was taken to Kilimani Police Station where he threatened to have arresting officers transferred within 24 hours.

He was released on the same day and promised to return and record his statement before close of business on Sunday.

The first time senator was a no-show, forcing police to launch a manhunt for him.

Reports indicated that he was in hiding at a senior civil servant’s Karen home.

The senator did however, present himself to the police on Monday accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and lawyer John Khaminwa.

Addressing the press after recording his statement, Sakaja took responsibility for his actions and resigned as the chairman of the senate ad-hoc committee on Covid-19.

“I wish to state that I have resigned from the Ad Hoc Committee that I have been chairing and have notified the speaker of the same with the aim of setting a good example,” said the Nairobi Senator.

“On flouting the rules, I was wrong, and I’m sorry. I will face the law like any other Kenya. However, what I found unfair was the harassment meted on my family from Saturday to Sunday. I’m not a fugitive, I was released on a cash bail and if they wanted me to appear, they should have summoned me.

“On Friday it was not official duty. I was not oversighting; I was not looking at what they were doing. I was on the wrong on that one. I agree and I am sorry,” he continued.

