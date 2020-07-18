Senator Sakaja Arrested For Violating Curfew Order

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday morning arrested alongside three others for flouting COVID-19 rules.

The senator spent the night at Kilimani Police Station after being caught up with at Ladies Lounge along Dennis Pritt Road.

According to a police report seen by this writer, the lawmaker was at the nightclub with 10 others, some of whom managed to escape.

The report indicates that Sakaja became unruly after being ordered to leave the nightclub. He incited the others into staying put.

The officer on patrol called Regional Orderly officer Mr Asambasa who approached the senator in vain.

Mr Asambasa too called Deputy OCPD Kilimani Adan Hassan who arrived with a team.

It is then that he became violent and put his hands up to be handcuffed.

After being taken into custody, Sakaja is said to have threatened to have the officers at the station transferred within 24 hours.

He also declined to be released on free bond.

Taking to social media, the senator denied ever being arrested and asked those in the know to provide an occurrence book number.

“Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number,” he wrote.

Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) July 18, 2020

To curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the government has prohibited the opening of bars.

There is also a 4am to 9pm curfew in place.

Positive cases in the country surpassed the 12,000 mark on Friday after 389 persons tested positive for the disease attacking not only the respiratory system but the heart and brain, as well.

Cases currently stand at 12,062 with some 3,983 recoveries and 222 fatalities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu