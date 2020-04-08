Senator Orengo Publicly Displays His COVID-19 Results Following Rumors That Colleagues Had Tested Positive

“I took a voluntary COVID-19 test on Friday last week. The result was directly conveyed to me in person by a doctor. Tested Negative,” he said.

As a nation and a people we are in this together and must confront COVID-19 as an army. Fear of the virus should not be turned into stigma but into a resolve to fight the pandemic. Count me in the army. https://t.co/7LXj9OR8gc pic.twitter.com/yWe9PB9Gdp — James Orengo (@orengo_james) April 8, 2020

Read: Health Ministry Denies Having Any Knowledge Of 17 Coronavirus Positive MPs

Earlier in the day, panic had gripped parliament after it was alleged that 17 legislators had tested positive for COVID-19. Reports claimed that the special House sitting had been cancelled due to the same.

However, the Ministry of Health clarified the issue and stated that it was not aware of the information that 17 MPs had tested positive for the virus.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that the ministry was unaware of the reports circulating online.

She also noted that the ministry was yet to receive a formal report on the 17 MPs.

Read Also: Kenya Confirms 7 New Cases of Coronavirus, Number Now At 179

“The ministry is aware of the reports in the media indicating a section of legislatures have tested positive, but as it stands now is that we have not received any formal report of the cases,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She also indicated that the Health Ministry was planning to embark on mass testing in government institutions including the judiciary and legislature.