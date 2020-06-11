Senator Olekina Denies Joining Ruto Camp Days After Pledging Allegiance To ODM

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has told off individuals he claims are desperate to link him with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Senator had until recently been labeled a rebel by ODM colleagues after he allegedly colluded with DP’s Tanga Tanga wing to be elected chair of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC).

Defiant Olekina had vowed to fight to the bitter end after ODM kicked him out of the CPAIC and Business Committee for refusing to vacate the seat.

Senate Minority leader James Orengo had accused the senator of betraying party agreement to support Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri hence failing the loyalty test.

But he has since entered into ODM’s good books after pledging allegiance to party leader Raila Odinga about fortnight ago.

During a meeting held at the former Prime Minister’s home on May 26, the Narok Senator apologised and agreed to withdraw a case challenging ODM’s move to de-whip him from CPAIC.

Raila said he had ordered Senate Minority leader and Siaya Senator to reinstate him.

Just weeks after the “truce”, Olekina has taken issue with claims on social media that he is sympathetic to Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Some people had even gone to the extent of spreading photoshopped tweets to push the narrative.

“Kicks of a dying horse!” Olekina reacted to a claim that he had officially decamped to Ruto’s camp.

