Senator Olekina Charged With Ethnic Contempt, Barred From Commenting On Case

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has been charged with ethnic contempt.

The Senator was charged on Monday after Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku dismissed an application filed by his legal team challenging the charge sheet.

The court had on June 2 postponed Olekina’s plea taking after his legal team led by George Ojackoya termed the charge sheet as defective. The team asked for more time to file a formal application.

But appearing in court today, the Senator denied the ethnic contempt charge and was freed on Ksh200,000 bond or a cash bail of Ksh100,000.

The magistrate barred Olekina from commenting on the case on any platform.

The case will be mentioned on July 30.:

The Senator was summoned on May 19, to appear in court today to answer charges of ethnic contempt over remarks he made on Citizen TV on February, 19, this year.

He is accused of uttering the words “That Maasai issues will be articulated by Maasais! Not Manje…who is….who…who can be able to get an audience in Mount Kenya” during an interview on Jeff Koinange Live show.

According to the charge sheet, these remarks were “intended to incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County based on their ethnicity.”

Olekina, whose comments touched on land issues and discrimination against the Maa community, was arrested briefly on February 25 after the leaving Royal Media Services and whisked away to the Kilimani Police Station over the alleged incitement remarks.

