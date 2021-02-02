Senator Mwaura Summoned By Jubilee’s Disciplinary Committee Over UDA Links

The ruling Jubilee party has summoned nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura over association with recently unveiled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The besieged Senator is facing three charges including pledging allegiance to another political party, acting in a manner that is disloyal to the Jubilee party and contravening the Jubilee party Code of Conduct.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the complaint against Mwaura was lodged by Nelson Dzuya, the Chairman of the Jubilee party, on February 1, 2021. He was served via WhatsApp.

Read: ODM Protests DCI, NCIC’s “Silence” After Senator Mwaura’s Githurai Remarks

Mwaura is accused that on December 31, 2020, while attending the homecoming party of newly elected Msambweni legislator Feisal Bader, acted contrary to the conduct expected of a Jubilee Party member when he publicly announced his new-found political allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance Party.

On the same date, the party said, Mwaura was photographed wearing a different party’s branding material other than that of Jubilee Party.

The Senator is also accused of having proclaimed that Jubilee party is dead through Kenya Diaspora Media on April 22, 2020.

Read Also: “I’m Backing DP Ruto For My Survival,” Isaac Mwaura Now Says

“Stating on Citizen TV on 14th January 2020 that; ‘Jubilee Party is dead, it is not a Party but a Name, a Song and Two or Three Colours’, ” the party’s national disciplinary committee said.

Also, the party accused Mwaura of having stated on his Twitter page on April 16, 2020, that; “Jubilee is in comatose and therefore functionally dead”.

He is also accused of acting and making public statements that demonstrated disloyalty to the Jubilee party on various occasions.

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to Simon King’ara, the current MP for Ruiru in Kiambu County in nominations.

He had ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party had also nominated Mwaura to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu