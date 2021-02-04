in NEWS, POLITICS

Senator Mwaura Claims Jubilee Disciplinary Committee Targeting Him For Supporting DP Ruto

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has claimed the Jubilee disciplinary committee is targetting him due to his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mwaura now says he has no faith in the committee as it has already formed an opinion to have him expelled.

Mwaura also links his woes to both Jubilee Chairman Nelson Nzuiya and Vice Chairman David Murathe who he says have publicly vouched for his removal.

“You already have a determined position. David Murathe has actually said am going to be expelled and he has also declared he will support Raila Amollo Odinga for president, this meeting is just pure witch hunt,” Mwaura said.

Mwaura added, “I am a paid-up member of Jubilee Party. I pay Sh20,000 every month. I have never voted against any Jubilee party position. I have strongly defended the party position even when the party position is not clear to anyone.”

On Tuesday, the ruling Jubilee party summoned Mwaura over association with the recently unveiled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

