Senator Murkomen In Twitter Spat With Donald Kipkorir Over 2012 Campaign Fundraiser

The rift between Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and city lawyer Donald Kipkorir continues to widen after the latest spat over a 2012 campaign fundraiser.

The squabble started after Kipkorir accused the former Senate majority leader of disrespecting him.

The vocal advocate claimed he was behind the legislator’s success in politics after helping him get Ksh4 million during a fundraiser held at Panafric Hotel.

“In 2012, when few people knew him, Kipchumba Murkomen asked me to preside Campaign Fundraiser for him which I did & raised 4m. Once elected & risen to public prominence, he has shown me disrespect. With heavens as witnesses, I withdraw my blessings & shake the dust off my feet,” Kipkorir said in a tweet on Monday.

Murkomen responded dismissing the claims as lies, further dragging trade unionist Francis Atwoli into the conversation.

“You sound like your father of lies Atwoli telling Senator Malala who was elected by over 250,000 Kakamega voters in ANC a Party which Atwoli ain’t a member that “Hiyo kiti ni mimi nilimpa…” he said.

But Kipkorir, in another tweet, maintained that the senator was being ungrateful.

“Kipchumba Murkomen, if you forgot you invited me to preside over your fundraising at Panafric Hotel in 2012 and raised 4m then I won’t blame you.. Your entire life, be it your Education or Politics has been one of fundraisings … Be that as it may, I have withdrawn my blessings,” he said.

Irked, Murkomen sought to set the record straight saying the “harambee” was held at Laico Regency Hotel and not Panafric Hotel as claimed. He further noted that only Ksh1.3 million was raised in the event that Kipkorir skipped.

“Donald, in 2013 you wrote a newspaper article stating that you gave me Kshs 4M. You are being dishonest bro. I have ignored this matter for far too long. The facts are as follows. I held my campaign harambee at Laico in 2012. I raised a total of 1.3M and pledges of 600K (most…them not honored),” Murkomen said on Tuesday morning.

“You didn’t attend but you sent me a Cheque of 50K.I am still very grateful. Many of them gave 5K which was everything to them. Now, is this a Licence for you to keep insulting me or to foolishly write the things you wrote about Itumbi’s pain? It will be failure of leadership if I allow you to use this space to continue embarrassing yourself or the people of Elgeyo Marakwet,” he added while referring to Kipkorir’s remarks about Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi’s alleged abduction and torture.

Murkomen urged Kipkorir to desist from making mean remarks against him saying respect is earned.

“Calling you out for your wayward behavior is a respectful performance of the leadership duties bestowed on me by the People. Respect is earned&it’s two-way traffic,” he added.

This is not the first time the two, who hail from Elgeyo Marakwet County, are trading jabs online. Due to their different political alignments, they often lock horns over matters governance.

Kipkorir is an ardent supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga and one of the fiercest critics of Deputy President William Ruto who Murkomen backs.

