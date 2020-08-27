Senator Malala Wants His Security Beefed Up Over Death Threats

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala wants his security beefed up over alleged threats to his life and that of his family.

Through a letter addressed to Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Senator indicated that he had evidence detailing threats to harm, injure, eliminate or assassinate him.

He thus asked the office of the Senate Clerk to take the matter seriously by beefing up his security and that of his family.

“There are credible and well-detailed reports of real threats upon my life, the evidence which is laid bare and detailed in the letter from my advocates referenced above and now within your knowledge,” he said as quoted by Star.

He added, “As a Member of Parliament, I now request your office to take immediate action to enhance the security detail assigned to me, including additional security provided immediately to my family and my residences in Kakamega and Nairobi.”

This comes barely a fortnight after the detectives from the DCI raided his home demanding his arrest.

In videos circulated online, the DCI sleuths had surrounded his house in the wee hours of the night stating that they had orders from above to arrest him.

Senators including Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen linked his arrest to his stand on the revenue sharing formula debate since he opposed the government’s stand.

He spent a night in police custody and was later freed unconditionally following protests that had since erupted from his region.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government has been accused of intimidating senators opposed to the population-driven formula fronted by the state.

Malala also had his bank accounts frozen with claims of tax evasion but he was quickly cleared by KRA and regained access to his accounts.

