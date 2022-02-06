Senator Malala Lands Leadership Role in Mudavadi’s ANC

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has landed a new role in the Amani National Congress (ANC) party as the Western region politics hots up ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The vocal senator is the new Kakamega County Chairman. He was appointed to the position by party leader Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

In a brief statement on Saturday, ANC said the county’s delegates have endorsed the decision to promote the lawmaker to the party leadership.

“The Kakamega Senator will take over the helm of the county party leadership, in charge of operations and coordination of party activities,” ANC said.

Read: Senator Malala Pledges Peace As He Surrenders To Police Over Bukhungu Remarks

The position was formerly held by Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala who recently defected to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Malala has pledged to ensure that the party gains significant visibility and popularity ahead of the August polls.

Kakamega party delegates have today endorsed Sen. @Cleophasmalala for the position of County Party Chairman.#EarthquakeEffectKE pic.twitter.com/ceCfkT5clr — ANC PARTY (@anc_party) February 5, 2022

The youthful senator, who is eyeing the Kakamega governor seat, is among leaders from the Mulembe nation said to have led talks between Deputy President William Ruto and Mudavadi that saw the duo join hands in the race to State House.

Read Also: Wetangula Condemns “Selfish” Removal Of Malala As Minority Leader

Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula signed a deal with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) last month.

The partners, who are all eyeing the presidency, are expected to settle on one candidate ahead of the August 9 elections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...