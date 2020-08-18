Senator Malala Freed After Early Morning Protests

Kakamega Senators Cleophas Malala has been released after spending the night in police custody.

Reports indicate that the vocal senator was freed unconditionally.

Earlier, chaos was witnessed in Mumias town, Kakamega County as youth protested the arrest of the senator.

They lit bonfires on roads and were seen chanting “no Malala, no peace”.

Malala was among three senators who were arrested as the Senate debated on the revenue sharing formula for the 9th time on Monday.

The lawmaker was arrested at his Kitengela home and transported to his home county.

Police said that he was to be charged with engaging in a prohibited gathering during this Coronavirus period.

“On the 16th day of August 2020 at around 1430hrs at Bomani Grounds Mumias West Sub-county within Kakamega County, jointly with others not before court engaged in a prohibited gathering during restricted period by engaging in a public baraza, ” the charge sheet read.

According to Malala, on the material day, he was distributing sanitizers and face masks donated by the government.

The other Senators, who were arrested on Monday, are Steve Lelegwe of Samburu and his Bomet counterpart Dr Christopher Langat.

The two were released on Monday evening after recording statements with the police in their home counties.

In the absence of the three lawmakers, senators on Monday could not agree on the formula to be used to share the Ksh316 billion from the national government.

Senators selected a 12 member committee that will seek to find the solution on the revenue sharing stalemate.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government has been accused of intimidating senators opposed to the population-driven formula fronted by the state.

