Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala Elected Chair Of 11-member Committee To Probe Waiguru

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been elected chairperson of the select committee to probe proposed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru impeachment.

Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake was picked to deputise Malala in a sitting held on Wednesday morning.

The committee was given a go-ahead to probe Waiguru impeachment during a dramatic plenary session on Tuesday.

45 senators voted for the formation of a select committee route, 14 for the plenary and one abstained.

Senators, who were opposed to the formation of the committee led by former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, said that judging from the mood in the house, the team had already been compromised in favour of Waiguru.

Other Senators in the committee are Michael Mbito (Tranz Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo (nominated), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay).

The 11-member team has 10 days to complete investigations regarding the allegations raised in the impeachment motion.

This writer understands that Waiguru and the Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly who voted to impeach her will be heard on June 23 and 24 and the final report will be made on June 26.

A total of 23 MCAs voted last Tuesday to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

She was dealt a blow last Thursday after the High Court declined to annul a decision by the Kirinyaga ward representatives to impeach her,

Justice Weldon Korir said the MCAs acted within their mandate, and that stopping the Senate from handling the complaint would be interfering with its functions.

