Senator Malala Can Now Access His Bank Accounts After Being Cleared Of Tax Evasion Claims

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is now able to access his bank accounts after being cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following tax evasion claims.

According to Star, the taxman cleared Malala and indicated that he had paid due taxes as provided by the law.

“Malala has filed relevant tax returns and paid taxes due as provided by law,” the certificate provided reads.

In a phone conversation with the publication, the Kakamega Senator intimated that he has been tax compliant all along adding that the scheme to have his account frozen was an intimidation tactic.

On Thursday, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot revealed that a section of Senators who were in support of the proposal by Mithika Linturi in Revenue sharing formula had woken up to their bank accounts frozen followed by fictitious tax demands from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so-called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against Impunity,” Cheruiyot wrote on Twitter.

Confirming the claims, Malala indicated that his accounts had been frozen and he could not access them.

“Yes (my accounts have been frozen), but I have decided to remain silent on the matter though I remain firm on my decision to save Kenya,” the Senator said.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was also among senators said to have woken up to frozen bank accounts for allegedly opposing the population-driven sharing formula fronted by the President Uhuru Kenyatta government.

Linturi had moved an amendment to Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja’s proposal on the disputed formula fronted by the House Finance committee which a section of Senators argued that was not favourable to “poor” counties.

In the wake of the Revenue sharing formula debate, Senate Chief whip Irungu Kang’ata had indicated that the Jubilee party would take action against its senators who voted against government position in the debate.

“There were some senators who are in positions of leadership in the party who decided on their own motion to go against the official position of the government. We expect some remedial action to be taken against them. I have no doubt that very soon we shall be cracking the whip of the party against those who went against the official government business that was before the House,” Kang’ata said.

